Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A woman is dead and three people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Monroeville.

Allegheny County Police say the crash happened on the 2100 block of Mosside Boulevard at 9:02 a.m.

Investigators believe a tractor-trailer hit a Hyundai Elantra that was trying to turn left into a parking lot from Mosside Boulevard as it was traveling north. The Elantra then crashed into a Dodge Caravan that was traveling south on Mosside Boulevard.

The woman driving the Elantra was taken to a hospital where she died. Her passenger, a man, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The man and woman who were in the van were also taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The man who was driving the tractor-trailer was uninjured. He stayed at the scene.

The tractor-trailer was hauling what appeared to be an excavator and was signed as an oversized load.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

