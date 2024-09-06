McKeesport Area school board meets after superintendent resigns amid security guard sex scandal

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Parents in the McKeesport Area School District want to get back to focusing on their kids’ education as the district grapples with multiple serious issues, including the resignation of Superintendent Tia Wanzo, who was placed on leave after a school security guard got pregnant after allegedly sleeping with a 17-year-old student.

“The kids in this district are all that matter and we have to figure out a way to give them an opportunity to have a really education environment where they actually get to come in and learn instead of dealing with nonsense,” parent Josh Lefkowitz said.

On 11 at 11, the latest on the investigation into the sex scandal & the allegations that have the district’s police chief on leave.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group