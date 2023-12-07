Security guard at local school accused of having relationship with student resulting in a child

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Shocking allegations of a sexual relationship between a student and a school security guard have launched two investigations at a local high school.

“We found that there were some allegations of a contracted employee in some type of relationship with a student,” said Gary Matta who’s the Solicitor for McKeesport Area School District.

The contractor is a female school security guard working for Homeland Intelligence and Protective Services. Matta said it all started with a Childline tip from a teacher that the guard was having a sexual relationship with a now 16-year-old student that resulted in a child.

Now County Police are conducting a criminal investigation.

“That’s the boards’ concern that we have any adult that is in one our facilities for whatever reason in some type of relationship with a student is unacceptable,” Matta said.

But that Childline came in over a month ago, and Matta said the school board and himself were only notified this week. Now he’s conducting an internal investigation with the school police chief to find out who knew and what actions the board can take as the security guard was still in the building up until last week.

“The most important thing is that we know these activities aren’t taking place any longer, we are positive that is active. Where we go from here is to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future,” Matta said.

That includes taking a look at the security company’s policies, background checks and hiring process.

Homeland Intelligence and Protective Services CEO Brandon Womack did confirm the security guard is now on leave pending the investigation. He released the following statement.

“The leadership of Homeland Intelligence and Protective Services was recently made aware of troubling accusations. Homeland Intelligence and Protective Services is investigating this matter and is working along with McKeesport Area School District Officials and appropriate agencies. Homeland Intelligence and Protective Services has policies and procedures in place to appropriately handle this matter. Because these sensitive allegations are against an employee additional comment cannot be offered at this time. Homeland Intelligence and Protective Services remains committed to maintaining its security services in a professional and lawful manner,” Womack said.

At this point, the solicitor is interviewing people throughout the district and plans to have finished his internal investigation and present the findings to the school board at the next meeting in the new year.

