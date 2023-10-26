McKeesport Area School District board votes to approve contract with teachers

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport Area School District’s board voted Wednesday evening to approve a one-year contract with teachers, potentially averting a strike.

The union has been without a contract since August and voted to authorize a strike if needed.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by union members.

“I’ll be honest, I’m not sure that it will go through,” union president Gerald McGrew said.

He referred to the deal as a “Band-Aid.” The one-year contract does not give teachers a raise.

“The difference is, this time, we’re starting with a different foundation where all that language is added we fought for for the last nine months or so.”

If it passes, negotiations on a longer-term contract will resume in January. Members will vote on Wednesday, November 1st. We should know the results on November 2nd.

