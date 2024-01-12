McKeesport Area School District drops security company after guard allegedly had sex with student

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport Area School District severed ties with security company Homeland Intelligence and Protective Services on Thursday.

The school board voted unanimously to accept the company’s resignation. This comes about a month after allegations first surfaced that a security guard employed by the company was involved in a sexual relationship with a student.

Alexis Brown, 24, is now charged for having that relationship. According to detectives, Brown contacted the victim on Facebook, telling him she had a bet with her friends over who could have sex with him first.

She is also facing a charge for having a stolen gun in her apartment.

According to district solicitor Gary Matta, the relationship resulted in Brown becoming pregnant.

“Unfortunately, as one of the board members said, there are things we can control and things we cannot control. What individuals do is on the individual,” Matta said.

While the district interviews replacement companies, Homeland will stay on for up to 60 days. In many cases, students will see no change in guards.

“All of those guards have the appropriate certifications and approvals. We’ve reviewed all those. Our chief has vetted those to make sure they are accurate,” Matta said.

Matta also told Channel 11 there had been talks before the allegations to end the contract.

The board hopes to have a new company picked by February.

