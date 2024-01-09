McKeesport Area High School security guard charged for alleged sexual relationship with student

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A security guard at McKeesport Area High School is facing charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Alexis Brown, 24, was arrested Monday evening.

Allegheny County police were requested to investigate an alleged sexual assault between Brown and the victim on Dec. 4, 2023.

Detectives learned Brown used social media to initiate the relationship with the student.

Court documents say Brown told the victim she and her friends had a bet on “who could have sex with him first,” and that Brown is allegedly pregnant with the victim’s child.

The victim told police he met Brown at her apartment to have sex roughly 15 times.

When searching Brown’s home, investigators found a 9 mm pistol that was stolen from the City of Pittsburgh.

Brown is facing multiple charges, including institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors. She is in the Allegheny County Jail.

