McKeesport community ‘stunned’ after band boosters’ treasurer charged for stealing thousands

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The former treasurer of the McKeesport Tigers Band Boosters is accused of stealing more than $18,000 from the boosters’ bank accounts. Police say she used that money to pay her own utility bills, eat at restaurants and even booked a hotel.

“That is crazy,” said Kayla May, a 2019 graduate of McKeesport Area High School.

It’s the reaction many in McKeesport have after charges were filed against Jennifer Martino — the former treasurer of the McKeesport Tiger Band Boosters.

She’s accused of stealing more than $18,000 from the boosters’ bank accounts.

“That’s an absurd amount,” said Cody Yakel. “I think action should be taken for it. That’s criminal activity.”

“That is crazy to me, and that is wrong for people to steal money, especially a lot,” May added. “That is very wrong.

According to court documents, this investigation started this summer when the new president and vice president of the McKeesport Band Boosters joined the board.

They asked Martino to turn over financial records, but she didn’t.

Police said the boosters got the records from the bank and found money missing. They then removed Martino from the boosters’ board in September.

Police said Martino took money through debit card purchases, and Venmo payments to herself, and also to pay her Verizon phone bill, Amazon, electric and gas bills, Target, Walmart, Giant Eagle and even a Days Inn hotel stay.

“My team has not done an accounting, which means that you take all the debits and credits and uses, but that’s what’s alleged in the complaint at this juncture,” said Martino’s attorney Phil DiLucente. “But we’re going to address that. Dec. 9 I think will be very helpful and will be a situation all the parties will hopefully come together and we can get some resolve on this.”

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek went to Martino’s house Wednesday in White Oak. No one answered the door.

Police said in court documents the $18,250 Martino allegedly stole is on the conservative side. They said more could be missing, but there is no way to determine how much cash from concession stands is missing.

“Are you glad to hear charges have been filed against her?” Havranek asked Yakel. “Oh thank God!” he responded.

“If they can do the crime, they can do the time,” May added.

Martino is out of jail on nonmonetary bond. She’s due in court on Dec. 9.

