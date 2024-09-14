Police looking into allegations made against volunteer in McKeesport band booster club

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A new investigation is underway in the McKeesport Area School District.

According to the district solicitor, police are looking into allegations made against a volunteer in the marching band booster club.

The volunteer has not been named and, so far, has not been charged.

This follows a sex scandal in the school district involving a school security guard who is facing charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Investigative documents show it took employees days to report the alleged relationship. The superintendent ended up resigning.

Thursday night, Channel 11 learned three other employees are on unpaid leave.

Another employee has been reinstated after a disciplinary hearing.

