McKeesport man who pleaded guilty to stealing US government helicopter parts receives sentence

A McKeesport man received his sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to stealing parts from a U.S. government helicopter.

Douglas Zych, 70, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of theft of government property, according to the Department of Justice.

He was sentenced to six months of probation and ordered to pay $425,000 to the U.S. government.

Prosecutors say Zych stole and sold parts of a Huey-1 helicopter while it was in the care of a museum.

The museum obtained the helicopter through the Federal Surplus Property Donation Program. The program allowed the U.S. to keep the helicopter’s title for the first five years, which is when the theft allegedly happened.

“Douglas Zych stole property donated, and still owned, by the U.S. government in an attempt to profit from its sale,” U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said. “The conversion of government property for personal enrichment that has been donated and intended to benefit the public is a violation of the law. Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who engage in such illegal activity.”

“The integrity of the GSA Federal Surplus Property Program depends on the integrity of its participants and their commitment to serving the public good. Any attempt to exploit the program for personal gain is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Elisa Pellegrini of the U.S. General Services Administration Office of Inspector General Mid-Atlantic Investigations Division. “GSA OIG remains committed to rooting out corruption and ensuring that taxpayer-funded programs operate with the highest standards of honesty, accountability and oversight.”

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