McKeesport police asking for help finding missing 60-year-old woman

The City of McKeesport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 60-year-old woman.

Georgette Evans was last seen on Nov. 11 at the Cliff View Apartments in North Versailles. She is around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was last wearing black tights, a green shirt and Puma slides.

Police said Evans has health issues and does not have her medication with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.

