McKeesport police searching for endangered missing man with dementia

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police in McKeesport are asking for help from the public as they search for an endangered missing man with dementia.

The McKeesport Police Department says Lawrence Ragin, 62, was last seen Friday around 10 p.m. on Ninth Street near Market Street.

Police say Ragin has dementia and other health problems and does not have his medication with him.

Anyone who sees Ragin should contact police by calling 412-675-5015 or 911.

