MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Neighbors in a local community are scratching their heads after they found mattresses dumped on their street.

Iris Nelson-Hobson took Channel 11 to where someone dumped a pile of mattresses on the street across from her house.

McKeesport residents frustrated after someone dumps mattresses in their community Neighbors in a local community are scratching their heads after they found mattresses dumped on their street. (WPXI/WPXI)

Grant Street in McKeesport is lined with several vacant homes. Tuesday morning, about 15 discarded mattresses were added to the debris along the road.

“We’re McKeesport and we get a bad rap for everything. So people feel they can just do whatever they want to do. It’s hurtful to me. I grew up in this house,” Nelson-Hobson said.

She posted photos on social media and told us that other people chimed in with their own photos of dumped mattresses in nearby communities.

“I think someone was hired to dispose of these mattresses, and instead of doing it the proper way, they just decided to dump them in these communities where no one cares, and we will just keep the money and just dump,” she added.

Nelson-Hobson tells Channel 11 that a McKeesport city official heard about the mattresses. By this morning, crews were taking the mattresses out of the lot.

She still has questions she wants answered: who dumped them, and why did they do it?

“You need to be held accountable. Shame on you. You need to pay the fine. Seriously,” she said.

Channel 11 reached out to the city of McKeesport to find out if they’re investigating this, but has not yet received a response.

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