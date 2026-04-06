McKeesport Social Security office closed for plumbing repairs

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The Social Security Administration announced that its office in McKeesport is temporarily closed for in-person service.

The office, located at 540 Fifth Ave., has been closed since Monday, March 30, and will remain closed until approximately April 12.

The SSA said the building requires immediate plumbing repairs.

The office staff will remain accessible by phone and will still be taking appointments and conducting business as they would if in the office.

Office staff can be reached by calling 1-866-964-2037. You can also access SSA online services at www.ssa.gov or contact their toll-free number at 1-800-772-1213.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group