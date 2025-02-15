McKinney’s Furniture and Mattress Direct to close Beaver County location

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A McKinney’s Furniture and Mattress Direct location in Beaver County is closing.

The store in Center Township at 3940 Brodhead Road will close after their lease on the building expires.

A final liquidation sale will be held on Saturday. During the final sale, deep discounts will be offered on a wide variety of furniture for every room in the home including 50% off accessories and lamps.

“My family and I are deeply grateful to our loyal customers who have supported us in Monaca over the past 15 years,” said McKinney. “Although this store is closing, we’re excited to continue providing the same great service and quality furnishings at our other locations.”

The stores in Calcutta and Salem will remain open.

Click here to learn more about the McKinney’s Furniture and Mattress District sale.

