Meaningful memorials part of Pittsburgh North Shore’s transformation

PITTSBURGH — The transformation of the North Shore brought more than just stadiums, restaurants, and places to live.

Now, 25 years since the “new North Shore” started taking shape, picturesque memorials line North Shore Drive.

Channel 11 morning news anchor Jennifer Tomazic talked to a World War II veteran who helped make it happen.

The World War II Memorial proudly sits on the lawn along North Shore Drive.

Just steps away are two other war memorials and a memorial to fallen police officers and their K-9s.

The spirit of these really hits home for those who helped get them built.

John Vento of Penn Hills recalls memories from more than 80 years ago in New Guinea. The WWII veteran is now 102. He was integral in raising money for the North Shore memorial.

“We did not have a memorial, and I was very happy to be part of that committee,” Vento said.

For several years, Vento and others helped to raise $4 million, selling calendars.

Eventually, in 2013, the World War II Memorial debuted at North Shore Riverfront Park. Channel 11 captured Vento and his family, who proudly attended the unveiling.

Names, pictures, and anecdotes adorn the memorial. It tells the story of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s contribution to the war.

Channel 11 was also there two years later, in 2015, when a K-9 statue was added to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial of Allegheny County, just down the road on North Shore Drive.

Channel 11 took you inside a Cleveland studio as the K-9 was cast in bronze, before it eventually made its way to Pittsburgh.

The law enforcement memorial itself has been there since 2003, when it was relocated during the construction of Heinz Field.

“It’s horrible we have to add so many names,” said Donna Best, president of the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial of Allegheny County. But we want to honor anybody that we can. Any law enforcement officer that’s killed in the line of duty, we want to honor them. We have to honor them."

The memorial has personal meaning for Best.

“My husband’s name is on that memorial,” she told Channel 11. “My husband was our deputy sheriff’s sergeant in the sheriff’s office.”

He was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 18, 1983. James’ etched name and the 209 others are forever honored, and forever looking out for us.

“Our statue’s name is ”Everwatchful,“ Best said, ”and he is looking out to Point State Park, which is looking over the city. So the law enforcement officers memorial is watching over the city of Pittsburgh at all times."

There’s a significance to the placement of all the memorials — WWII, law enforcement officers memorial, Korean War and Vietnam War — on the North Shore.

“Good location,” Vento said. “Thousands of people see it now. They go to the ball games, they go to the shows.”

“Today I see we had done a great job to build the memorial, and I’m happy to be part of that, where it will stand forever,” Vento added.

There are six memorials and public art pieces within the North Shore Riverfront Park’s green lawn. In 2008, the sports and exhibition authority says, it put a moratorium on any additional works to ensure sufficient green space along the riverfront.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group