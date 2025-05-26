Medical Examiner identifies man shot, killed at picnic in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a picnic in Clairton.

Brendan Michael Parsons, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police said officers were called to the 300 block of Division Street at 9:32 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Another man was detained.

Police said the shooting happened after an argument at the picnic.

Officers said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TPS. Tips can be made anonymously.

