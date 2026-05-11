Police identify suspects after vehicle is vandalized in Millvale

MILLVALE, Pa. — UPDATE 5 p.m. - Police say the three suspects have been identified. They said those suspects are juveniles and they will not be commenting any further at this time.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE: A local police department is calling for people who vandalized a vehicle to turn themselves in.

Millvale Borough Police Department Timothy Komoroski said three females damaged a vehicle in the area of Sheridan Street and Maryland Avenue on Sunday at 3 a.m.

Komoroski said the amount of damage done to the vehicle easily qualifies for a felony. He is calling for the actors to turn themselves in before he has to share the video of the incident to ask for help in identifying them, which he said will likely happen quickly if the video is released.

“As the chief of police, I have no desire to humiliate anyone, but it is my duty to hold those accountable for such heinous actions,” Komoroski said. “This is my message to the three females involved. If my detective does not hear from you by tomorrow [Tuesday] at 11 a.m. I will release the entire video to all three media outlets.”

The chief said his detective can be reached at 412-821-3410.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group