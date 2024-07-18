Medical helicopter called to semi-truck over hillside in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A medical helicopter was called to a semi-truck that went over a hillside Thursday.

According to Butler County 911, crews were called to N Main Street Ext. near the Clearview mall at around 1 p.m.

Dispatchers said a medical helicopter was called for a potential patient, but there’s no word on if that person was transport or the extent of their injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation.

