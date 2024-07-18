Local

Medical helicopter called to semi-truck over hillside in Butler County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Butler County map Butler County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A medical helicopter was called to a semi-truck that went over a hillside Thursday.

According to Butler County 911, crews were called to N Main Street Ext. near the Clearview mall at around 1 p.m.

Dispatchers said a medical helicopter was called for a potential patient, but there’s no word on if that person was transport or the extent of their injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man robbed, pepper sprayed at Downtown bus stop as community calls for even more patrols
  • Picklesburgh 2024: What you need to know before heading downtown for a weekend of fermented fun
  • Fire that damaged several businesses at Westmoreland County shopping center ruled accidental
  • VIDEO: Demolition of old Fort Pitt Brewery buildings underway
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read