Medical professionals enjoy screening of ‘The Pitt’ at Allegheny General Hospital

PITTSBURGH — The new season of the Pittsburgh-based drama ‘The Pitt’ debuted this week.

On Friday, a special screening of the first episode of season two was hosted at Allegheny General Hospital.

AGH, AHN and Highmark Health employees got a chance to see the episode that features the Pittsburgh hospital.

Everyone was excited that the show has already been tapped for a third season.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor sees the show’s success as an opportunity for the city.

“It’s something that we have to capitalize on. I think having more and more movies come to Pittsburgh and television shows only helps to capitalize and build our momentum,” O’Connor said.

‘The Pitt’ show creator was also on hand virtually to take questions.

