Meet 20 people to know in energy

PITTSBURGH — 20 People to Know connects the Pittsburgh business community with influential individuals in their fields.

These are not meant to be comprehensive or a ranking, but rather an introduction to some of the behind-the-scenes players, key leaders and up-and-comers.

Those selected in this 20 People to Know in Energy are playing a role in powering our futures. They offered insights into a range of topics from data centers to environmental challenges to building up infrastructure. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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