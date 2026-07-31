Members of Congress meet with UPMC Magee Womens Hospital nurses

PITTSBURGH — As contract talks continue between UPMC and its nurses, workers are telling members of Congress they want to see change.

U.S. representatives Chris Deluzio and Ro Khanna held a roundtable discussion with UPMC Magee Womens Hospital nurses to hear firsthand about the contract negotiations.

The nurses say they’re dealing with staffing shortages and workplace conditions that can impact them and their patients.

“Their working conditions can affect our health, the health of their patients, and that’s an important thing. I want to hear from these nurses about what they’re seeing and really what it means to have safe staffing standards that protect their patients,” Deluzio said.

The nurses are calling for national safe staffing standards and fair contract negotiations.

They hope this meeting adds pressure on healthcare leaders to address their concerns.

This meeting comes just a month after two healthcare workers were attacked by a patient at UPMC Magee Womens Hospital.

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