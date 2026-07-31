Railroad crossing damaging cars, creating headaches for drivers in Allegheny County

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Drivers in a local community say an old railroad crossing is creating a safety hazard by damaging cars and popping tires.

They’re hoping for some help stopping the issues they’ve run into.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce spoke to a woman who travels in the area every day.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for an up-close look at the rising metal creating the concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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