Railroad crossing damaging cars, creating headaches for drivers in Allegheny County

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Drivers in a local community say an old railroad crossing is creating a safety hazard by damaging cars and popping tires.
They’re hoping for some help stopping the issues they’ve run into.
Channel 11’s Rich Pierce spoke to a woman who travels in the area every day.
Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for an up-close look at the rising metal creating the concerns.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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