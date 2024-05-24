Memorial Day sales: What to buy now and what to skip

Memorial Day sales are a great opportunity to score deals, and knowing what to buy now--and what to wait for--can save you money in the long run.

“Not everything is going to be the best deal you can get year-round,” said consumer adviser Andrea Woroch . “It really is important to do research to know what to buy now and when to wait for better sales weeks or months later.”

Woroch has four items she recommends you jump on this Memorial Day weekend—and three to hold off on.

WHAT TO BUY

HOME APPLIANCES- May is Maytag Month, and Woroch says the company is offering up to 30 percent off Maytag appliances at Lowes, Home Depot, Best Buy and local retailers all month long. Plus, Woroch says you get an extra $200 rebate when you buy three or more appliances.

“This can really help you save because if you’re saving 30 percent on appliances that cost hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars, that really is going to help your wallet,” Woroch said.

MATTRESSESS AND FURNITURE- Woroch says you can save as much as 50 percent on select styles, and some stores will throw in freebies like a free adjustable base and free delivery.

“I’m also seeing up to 50 percent off bedding, mattress protectors, and pillows, so even if you don’t need a new bed you can still get the accessories and the additional items for your home,” Woroch said.

NEW CARS- Woroch said most auto deals will be offered on new models with savings in the form of financing specials. For example, she said you can get 0% financing for 5 years on the 2024 Ford Edge, 0% financing for 6 years on Subaru’s latest Solterra model and Buick is offering 0.9% APR plus $500 bonus cash and no payments for 90 days on the new Enclave.

“Interest rates for auto loans are around seven percent right now, but I’m seeing some car dealers offering zero percent financing, or at least below one percent, and that’s going to really help you save on your monthly payment,” Woroch said.

WINTER AND SPRING APPAREL- Expect steep discounts on winter gear and clothing as well as spring fashion, Woroch said. Many stores will also offer coupons that apply to clearance items so always check for promo codes before checking out, she said.

“Spring fashion has been on store shelves since the end of January, and so they’re clearing out those goods, making room for summer fashion,” Woroch said. “You’re looking at anywhere from 50 to 90 percent off and you can stack coupons on top of clearance to really get those rock bottom prices.”

WHAT TO SKIP

PERSONAL TECH- Amazon’s Prime Day will take place in July, offering savings on personal gadgets, Woroch said. Plus, she asays competitors like Walmart and Best Buy will also release sales on electronics during this time. Meanwhile, laptops are a better buy during the back-to-school shopping rush that starts in late July through August, Woroch said.

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING ESSENTIALS- Woroch said you may see a few sales on select grills and patio furniture, but the biggest discounts will hit towards the end of summer. If you can’t wait, try to hold off until 4th of July sales events that may give you some extra savings, she said.

SUMMER FASHION- Don’t let discounts of 10 or 20 percent fool you—the best sales come in the middle or end of summer, Woroch said. Mark your calendar for mid -June to snag swimwear savings during Victoria’s Secret’s Semi-Annual Sale, she said.

