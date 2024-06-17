Local

Woman rescued from vehicle after Jeep crashes into tree in Beaver County

Woman rescued from car after crashing into tree in Beaver County A woman was rescued from a Jeep after a crash in Beaver County. (New Brighton Volunteer Fire Department/New Brighton Volunteer Fire Department)

DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was rescued from a Jeep after a crash in Beaver County.

Members of the New Brighton Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to the 600 block of Route 68 in Daugherty Township at 3:08 p.m. on Sunday.

A Jeep had crashed into trees and shrubbery after going off the road.

A woman inside the vehicle was trapped.

The woman was rescued from the vehicle and then flown to a hospital for further treatment.

