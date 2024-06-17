Woman rescued from vehicle after Jeep crashes into tree in Beaver County

DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was rescued from a Jeep after a crash in Beaver County.
Members of the New Brighton Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to the 600 block of Route 68 in Daugherty Township at 3:08 p.m. on Sunday.
A Jeep had crashed into trees and shrubbery after going off the road.
A woman inside the vehicle was trapped.
The woman was rescued from the vehicle and then flown to a hospital for further treatment.
