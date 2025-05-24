Memorial Day weekend to begin with clouds, brighten on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — You might not be able to open the pool this weekend, unless it’s well heated.

The unofficial start to summer is this weekend, but the Memorial Day weekend is going to feel more like mid-April during the next couple of days.

Clouds will keep temperatures down Saturday, as many areas get stuck in the upper 50s. It will be a bit brighter and a bit warmer on Sunday.

Memorial Day is the pick day of the three-day weekend, with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

