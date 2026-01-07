Menus unveiled for some participants in Pittsburgh Winter Restaurant Week 2026

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Winter Restaurant Week 2026 is almost here, and we’re getting a look at some of the delights on the menu.

Winter Restaurant Week will run from Jan. 12-18, with an early access weekend for certain restaurants from Jan. 9-11.

Multiple eateries from across the city are participating, and three are sharing their special offerings ahead of the start date.

One of those establishments is Khalil’s in Bloomfield, which will offer a curated Syrian menu. The courses include traditional Lubie Saimae, shish barak and blueberry baklava for dessert.

The Commoner in Pittsburgh’s Downtown has prepared a multi-course experience, with a choice of an iceberg wedge or fried Brussels to start; Casareccia, salmon or Allen Brothers striploin to follow; and cheesecake custard or chocolate ganache to finish.

Palm Palm in East Liberty also offers a wealth of choices, such as una sushi tots, fat crab and corn chowder, wagyu ragu, vanilla creme brulee and more.

For more information on Winter Restaurant Week and a full list of menus, click here.

