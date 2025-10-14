Mercer County teen dies after being hit by van while riding bike

MERCER, Pa. — A teen from Mercer County died days after he was hit by a van while riding a bike.

NBC News affiliate WFMJ reports that the teen was riding a bicycle by Greenville Avenue and Penn Avenue in Mercer Borough around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 8 when he pulled out of a driveway into the road and was hit by a van.

The teen, identified as Kyle Hites, 19, was flown to a hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries on Oct. 13.

WFMJ reports that Hites may have been wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident. No charges have been filed.

