Michael Keaton, former Pittsburgh Steeler, local politicians participate in Harris-Walz event

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh native actor and a former Steeler rallied with supporters for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The supporters participated in a Steelers watch party event.

Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton was one of the people to show support for Harris and Walz at the event.

Also representing part of the entertainment industry was award-winning writer Shonda Rhimes.

Former Steeler Will Allen was also in attendance.

Several local politicians such as Lt. Gov. Austin David and Mayor Ed Gainey also cheered on the Black and Gold and showed their support for the Democratic candidates.

Harris was campaigning in Nevada, another swing state on Sunday.

