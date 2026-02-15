Mikaela Shiffrin doesn’t medal in giant slalom, but is happy with her progress after traumatic crash

Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t end her Olympic medal drought when she competed in the women’s giant slalom at the Milan Cortina Games.

Shiffrin, who hasn’t gotten on an Olympic podium in eight years, finished in 11th place.

But for Shiffrin, getting to the starting gate was a feat in and of itself.

In November 2024, she crashed during a World Cup race in Killington, VT, suffering a puncture wound to her abdomen, NBC reports. Since then, she’s spoken out about struggling with PTSD.

“I look back on last year in returning to racing after my injury and returning to giant slalom, I was so far off, and I didn’t have a hope of being faster,” Shiffrin told NBC News after her second run. “Now I’m in touch. I’m in touch with the fastest women, and I have a chance which, for me, the biggest thing is that ability to dream.”

Shiffrin has one more chance to reach the podium at these Games, during the slalom on Wednesday, where she’s been touted as a gold medal favorite.

Shiffrin said she’s been practicing since the team slalom event, where she and Breezy Johnson missed out on bronze by .06 seconds after she posted the fourth-slowest time.

“The things that were particularly destabilizing on the team combined day, some of the factors of the within the course, I was able to go out for a training session, practice some of these things. And I had the most amazing session and moment with my team,” she said.

