Mike McCarthy offers closer look at building new offense, defense during OTAs

PITTSBURGH — Steelers OTAs continue this week on the South Side as the team installs its new offense and defense.

Channel 11 Sports Director Jenna Harner was at practice on Thursday, talking with Head Coach Mike McCarthy about how he feels the group is coming together.

McCarthy has been really impressed with his team’s work ethic as they’ve officially reached the midway point of OTAs.

They’ve been diving into a lot of video from these two weeks of practice, and McCarthy feels they’re on pace with the installs on both sides of the ball.

It’s been exactly four months and a day since McCarthy was hired by the Steelers.

He shared how he put together a report for his staff for his first 100 days on the job, noting that he feels it’s more important for him to listen and observe than to talk.

McCarthy also highlighted how there’s a certain progression and regression to this process as they all learn together.

“We need to learn the offense, learn the defense, make sure we know the special teams, make sure we have a clear understanding of the fundamentals, make sure each player has a toolbox that’s full, make sure they have success, don’t give them too much. Keep building that in a progressive, regressive way,” he said. “It’s been a very hectic, busy offseason, but it should be. It’s year one. This is what year one looks like.”

McCarthy also mentioned a couple of players by name, including wide receiver Roman Wilson, who’s looking to take a big step forward this season.

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