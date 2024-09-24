Mike Tomlin leaves door open for Russell Wilson return

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is leaving the light on for quarterback Russell Wilson to play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. He mentioned that Wilson (calf) isn’t expected to be a full participant in practice on Wednesday, so it appears Justin Fields will make a fourth consecutive start, however. That’s what the Steelers are preparing for.

Tomlin reiterated that there’s no need to project a future starting quarterback at this time.

“Because there’s no need. I explained to you the variables of the week. That has not changed,” Tomlin said. “Sometimes in this business there’s a myriad of complex decisions to be made. I make them when it’s appropriate. When we have a decision to make, I’ll make it and I’ll be transparent.

