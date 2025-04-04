Community leaders, advocates call for UPMC to reinstate gender-affirming care for all patients

PITTSBURGH — Local activists and elected officials are calling on UPMC to reinstate gender-affirming care for all transgender patients.

Several patients have reported that the hospital system is refusing to provide the care.

President Trump’s executive order banning care for patients under 19 is going through legal challenges.

Advocates say UPMC is making the change pre-emptively.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says massive local institutions like UPMC have enormous power to protect transgender rights.

“Every community is coming under attack. Don’t judge. Stand up and tell UPMC to do the right thing by making sure that they take care of all communities,” Gainey said.

Gainey joined TransYOUnitng and multiple state and community officials in sending a letter to UPMC demanding that they:

Immediately reinstate full gender-affirming care for new and existing patients at CHP in Pittsburgh, given the current circumstances

Enthusiastically support and fund alternative providers to ensure trans youth receive the medically-necessary healthcare they need to survive, should a court order, law, or regulation specifically mandate UPMC cease direct gender-affirming care for young trans people

Establish an advisory committee for UPMC’s administration on gender-affirming care, comprised of transgender youth and community leaders, and healthcare professionals, to meet before May 1, 2025

Not retaliate against LGBTQ+ communities and continue funding for local LGBTQ+ programs and LGBTQ+ healthcare

UPMC issued a statement about their gender-affirming care, saying:

“UPMC is fully committed to providing exceptional care for all our patients. We continue to monitor and comply with directives coming from the federal government that affect the ability of our clinicians to provide specific types of care for patients under the age of 19. We continue to offer necessary behavioral health and other support within the bounds of the law. We empathize with the patients and families who are directly affected by these ongoing changes.”

