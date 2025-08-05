Mike Tomlin says he hasn’t thought much about who will play during Steelers’ first preseason game

LATROBE, Pa. — After a day off, Steelers training camp resumed Tuesday at Saint Vincent College, with the team’s first preseason game just days away.

Although it’s the dog days of camp, where long, hot practices begin to take a toll on some of the players, the energy was high as the team prepares to leave for Jacksonville at the end of the week.

After practice on Tuesday, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin told us he hasn’t thought much about who will play and how much.

Additionally, quarterback Mason Rudolph told Channel 11 that no one has discussed his division of labor for Saturday. However, he added that turning the page to game week has been an exciting change of pace.

“I think anytime you have a game sitting and waiting on you at the end of the week, you’re a little bit motivated,” Rudolph said. “I feel like we, as an offense... are starting to understand. There’s been a lot of new installs... thrown at us and I think the guys have really handled it well.”

The Steelers are also dealing with some injuries, including to rookie quarterback Will Howard. He left practice on Tuesday with an injury to his throwing hand. Tomlin said he was injured on the center-quarterback exchange and the injury is still being evaluated.

