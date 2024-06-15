Mild Saturday to preview incoming heat wave

PITTSBURGH — You may need a light jacket this morning as temperatures have dipped into the 40s in a few spots! Today will be a nice and seasonable day for mid-June with high temperatures around 80. Humidity will remain nice and low...enjoy it if you don’t like what’s coming next week.

Tonight will be comfortable again but the warm up begins tomorrow as highs make a run toward 90 degrees. You’ll notice the humidity increase by the evening too. Things only get worse next week with highs each day in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will make heat impacts greatest toward the middle of the week, although 90 degree+ temps will likely linger through next weekend.

Find a way to stay cool and hydrated this week, and check on those without A/C and who are extra sensitive to the heat.

