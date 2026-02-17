Mild temperatures continue, but rain showers move in tonight

PITTSBURGH — It stays dry and mild this afternoon, with highs rising into the mid-to-upper 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Scattered rain showers develop late tonight, and damp conditions stay around for the morning commute.

Expect breezy conditions with above-average high temperatures on Wednesday, again in the upper 50s. Scattered rain showers are expected at times throughout the day, especially from late morning through mid-afternoon. Thunder can’t be ruled out during isolated showers in the late evening north of Pittsburgh.

More sunshine is expected on Thursday with warmer temperatures in the upper 50s, near 60 degrees. Rain showers return to the forecast late Thursday night into Friday morning, and steadier rain is expected at this time, again with the chance of thunder.

Cooler air will follow for the weekend ahead, with the chance of snow showers Sunday into Monday.

