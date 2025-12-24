Mild weather as Christmas Day approaches, rain showers expected overnight

PITTSBURGH — Weather won’t impact any last minute shopping plans today. Skies will be partly sunny and while it may not be quite as warm as yesterday, temperatures should still be about 5 degrees above average this afternoon.

Showers return late tonight, mainly after midnight with most of the rain exiting before sunrise Christmas Day. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 40s.

Winter Weather Alerts for Christmas Eve (WPXI)

The next system rolls in Friday afternoon and evening, bringing steadier rain and the potential for freezing rain for areas north and east of Pittsburgh where temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 30s. Significant accumulations of ice are possible as you get deeper into Armstrong and Indiana counties along with the elevations of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Travel will be treacherous for those traveling east into the central part of the state.

Saturday will be quiet for any travel plans ahead of more rain by late Sunday. Temperatures could approach 60 by the end of the weekend before crashing early next week. The pattern looks to turn much colder as we round out 2025!

