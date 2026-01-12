Milder temperatures, light scattered rain expected Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Milder temperatures move in on Tuesday with highs climbing back into the mid 40s. A few light showers could also pop up late day, but most areas will stay dry.

A stronger system moves in on Wednesday, bringing rain showers early and snow showers by the evening. Temperatures will fall below freezing before midnight with icy spots possible by Thursday morning.

Scattered snow showers stick around Thursday, continuing the threat for slick spots on untreated surfaces, so watch for quickly changing road conditions. Even colder temperatures settle in Thursday night, bringing wind chills down into the single digits early Friday morning.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group