Mildred Posvar, opera star, former first lady of Pitt, dies at 98

PITTSBURGH — Mildred Posvar, an opera star and the former first lady of Pitt has died.

She founded the Opera Theater of Pittsburgh, now known as the Pittsburgh Festival Opera, and performed throughout the United States and Europe.

Her husband was the late Wesley Posvar who was the former chancellor of Pitt, giving her the title of “Pitt’s first lady.”

Her debut was at the Met on Nov. 17, 1951, as Cherubino in “The Marriage of Figaro.” She sang 338 performances during her time at The Met.

Posvar also helped inspire other musicians during her 20 years as a voice teacher at Carnegie Mellon University. She retired when she was 95 years old.

She was 98 years old and died just weeks before her 99th birthday. An official from Pitt said she had Parkinson’s disease.

Visitation will be at John A. Freyvogel Sons from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. A funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Calvary Episcopal Church.

