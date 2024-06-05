Local

Milhaus gets started on 272-unit Nox project in Robinson Township

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI - Allegheny County Map Allegheny County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

Milhaus is underway with its next project in the Pittsburgh area.

The Indianapolis-based firm announced that it has broken ground on what it is calling the Nox, a 272-unit multifamily development slated for 10 Urbano Way in Robinson Township, a shopping-dense stretch the developer is working to establish as a home for a major influx of apartment dwellers.

Milhaus announced it is underway with the project in partnership with BAM Capital, working with First Merchants Bank, which has provided a construction loan for the project.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh police sergeant facing charges over accusations he falsified time cards
  • AT&T reports nationwide outages; issue resolved, company says
  • Contractor of Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth Celebration owes thousands in back taxes, court docs show
  • VIDEO: Deacon who tackled gunman on church livestream honored with proclamation by the city
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read