Milhaus gets started on 272-unit Nox project in Robinson Township

Milhaus is underway with its next project in the Pittsburgh area.

The Indianapolis-based firm announced that it has broken ground on what it is calling the Nox, a 272-unit multifamily development slated for 10 Urbano Way in Robinson Township, a shopping-dense stretch the developer is working to establish as a home for a major influx of apartment dwellers.

Milhaus announced it is underway with the project in partnership with BAM Capital, working with First Merchants Bank, which has provided a construction loan for the project.

