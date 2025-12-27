Military Bowl preview: Pitt without offensive stars as they face East Carolina

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

The 2025 Pitt Panthers are set to conclude their season against the East Carolina Pirates Saturday in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md.

Pitt and East Carolina both enter the matchup with 8-4 records and looking to clinch a ninth win. Pitt is going for its third ninth-win season in five years. ECU is searching for its first nine-win campaign since 2013.

The Panthers and Pirates are meeting for the first time since 1992 when East Carolina won 37-31. Pitt and ECU have split the overall series 2-2.

Pitt Outlook

After starting the year 2-2, Pitt went on a five-game win streak with true freshman Mason Heintschel taking over the starting quarterback role. Heintschel and the Panthers were in the thick of the ACC race before falling to Miami in the regular-season finale, 38-7.

Pitt’s running back room took a hit to its depth chart prior to the bowl with senior Desmond Reid declaring for the NFL Draft and opting out, while backup Juelz Goff will enter the transfer portal.

Pitt has held onto 20 of its 22 starters on offense and defense entering the ECU matchup.

