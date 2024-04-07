Military mothers enjoy baby shower held at Westmoreland County Mall

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County baby shower celebrated new and expecting moms in the military.

The event was held at the Westmoreland County Mall on Saturday and was open to the mothers and any military spouses.

Organizers said they wanted to throw a party for women who are often away from their family and friends.

“A lot of times through deployments [they are] moving when they’re expecting,” said organizer Brittany Long with the United Service Organization, “So this is a great opportunity for them to come together and have us celebrate them.”

The United Service Organization has been doing “Operation Special Delivery” for more than 10 years. Live! Casino Pittsburgh also helped bring on this year’s event.

More than 35,000 expectant service members and military spouses have been served through the program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group