MilkShake Factory expansion continues with Ohio franchise openings

The MilkShake Factory, a Pittsburgh-based franchise, will soon open its first two Ohio locations.

The new stores will open this weekend in Mason, near Cincinnati, and in Columbus.

The Columbus store, at 1333 N. High St., is located near Ohio State University between the University District and Short North. The store is owned by franchisees Shiva Bodipudi and Kishore Kumar. They also plan to open additional locations in the greater Columbus area, MilkShake Factory announced.

The Mason store, at 2144 Kings Mills Rd., is located near several majors attractions in the area, including King’s Island, Great Wolf Lodge and local campgrounds. The location is owned and operated by first-time franchisees Tracy and Joe Carter.

