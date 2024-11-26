Minor crash in Shaler causing traffic delays, no injuries reported

SHALER, Pa. — A minor crash in Shaler is causing traffic delays, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Mount Royal Boulevard and McElheny Road.

A small ABC Transit school bus and a Shaler Fire Police vehicle were involved in the crash. Two students were on the bus at the time.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Drivers should expect traffic restrictions in the area, as crews respond to another crash in the 100 block of Vilsack Road.

