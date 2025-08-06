Missing 11-year-old girl from Pittsburgh found safe

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh police said Jordyn was found safe.

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in looking for an 11-year-old girl.

Jordyn Redman was last seen on Adon Street in Sheraden on Monday between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Police said she may be with an adult man and could be in the Carrick or Beltzhoover areas of the city. She is also known to frequent Market Square and Zara Street in Knoxville.

Jordyn is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a pink logo and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

