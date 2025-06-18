MISSING CHILD: Pittsburgh police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Darayia Preston was last seen on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Race Street in Homewood.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Darayia is known to frequent Northview Heights, Rhine Place and the Pressley High Rise.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

