Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say 12-year-old Jonathan Dehaven has been found safe.
Police were searching for Jonathan, who was last seen in the 600 block of Brookline Boulevard around 9 a.m. on Friday.
He was reported to be wearing black high-top vans, a brown hoodie with a Rick and Morty graphic and shorts.
Jonathan is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes.
Police asked anyone with information to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
