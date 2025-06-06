Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say 12-year-old Jonathan Dehaven has been found safe.

Police were searching for Jonathan, who was last seen in the 600 block of Brookline Boulevard around 9 a.m. on Friday.

He was reported to be wearing black high-top vans, a brown hoodie with a Rick and Morty graphic and shorts.

Jonathan is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Police asked anyone with information to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group