Woman reported missing out of Clairton found safe

CLAIRTON, Pa. — UPDATE 12:25 P.M.: Clairton police say she has been found safe.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

The Clairton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Janet Brisco, 82, is believed to suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, which may cause confusion or disorientation, police say.

Anyone with information about Brisco’s location is asked to call the Clairton Police Department immediately at (412) 233-6213 or call 911.

