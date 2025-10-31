Missing Louisiana girl found in sheet-covered box inside Pittsburgh home; man facing charges

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing serious charges after police reportedly found a missing girl in a box inside a Pittsburgh home.

A criminal complaint says Pittsburgh police received reports of a juvenile missing from Louisiana on Oct. 30.

U.S. marshals determined the juvenile was possibly located at a home in the 1200 block of Davis Avenue.

Pittsburgh SWAT executed a search warrant at the home, where they found the girl in a sheet-covered box in the basement, records say.

The girl told police that she and Ki-Shawn Crumity, 26, of Pittsburgh, met over social media. Crumity allegedly told the girl that he would get her adopted by a trusted adult.

While at a bus station in Washington, D.C., the girl met a woman who asked if she was alright, records say. The girl said yes and that she was going to Pittsburgh.

The girl called Crumity and told him she was bringing a friend, and the woman said they would go together, records say.

When they arrived at the Davis Avenue home, the girl and the woman slept in the same bed with Crumity, records say. Crumity allegedly gave the girl alcohol and edibles on her first day there.

The girl claimed Crumity sexually assaulted her once or twice a day during the approximate week she was at the home.

When interviewed, Crumity reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting the girl on multiple occasions.

Online court records show Crumity is charged with trafficking in individuals, selling or furnishing alcohol and multiple sex-related charges.

Crumity is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. He has been denied bail.

