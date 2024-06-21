Missing man found near Butler County farm, state police say

A Butler County family is relieved after search teams found their 74-year-old loved one, who had been missing for two days.

Under the hot sun, state police and Saxonburg volunteer firefighters walked through farm fields looking for David Henschel.

Officers say Henschel could’ve been confused due to memory issues.

“Last night, Mr. Henschel’s vehicle had been on Thiele Farm. It was actually in a creek bed. So we had reason to believe Mr. Henschel was not in the vehicle,” said Trooper Bertha Cazy. “The keys were still there, so we started searching in the area for him.”

After scouring the pond area near Thiele Lane, search teams continued looking through nearby woods. That’s where they found Henschel.

They say he was standing, and in pretty good shape.

“Mr. Henschel has been found shortly after nine this morning. He is alive and coherent and he’ll be getting medical treatment,” Cazy said.

Given this week’s extreme heat and humidity, state police are relieved that they found the elderly man.

