Local

State police looking for missing, endangered man from Butler County

By WPXI.com News Staff

David Henschel David Henschel is missing from Butler County. He may be driving an SUV like the one pictured at right. (Pennsylvania State Police)

By WPXI.com News Staff

State police in Butler County are looking for an endangered man.

David Henschel, 74 was last seen in the area of Henschel Acres Lane in Winfield Township just after midnight on Wednesday. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Henschel is 6 feet tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a khaki fishing vest and blue Carhartt jeans. He may be in a dark green Mercedes SUV with license number LKT7396.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 724-284-8100.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘He was a really loving guy’: Friends remember bicyclist killed by live wires in North Park
  • 2 homes damaged by bullets during incident in McCandless; 1 person in custody
  • Peters Township home destroyed in possible electrical outlet fire
  • VIDEO: Rochester riverfront undergoing revamp
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read