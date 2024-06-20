State police looking for missing, endangered man from Butler County

State police in Butler County are looking for an endangered man.

David Henschel, 74 was last seen in the area of Henschel Acres Lane in Winfield Township just after midnight on Wednesday. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Henschel is 6 feet tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a khaki fishing vest and blue Carhartt jeans. He may be in a dark green Mercedes SUV with license number LKT7396.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 724-284-8100.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group